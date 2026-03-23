EU ramps up aid for Lebanon amid escalating violence, displacement crisis

Credit: Openverse

The EU has announced extra support for Lebanon following an escalation of violence and displacement, adding new measures to previously announced humanitarian funding.

An additional €10 million in cash assistance has been allocated for 100,000 vulnerable households, delivered through Lebanon’s government-led safety net programme, the European Commission announced on Monday.

It noted it had already announced €100 million in humanitarian aid last week.

More than 20 EU-funded mobile medical units have been deployed to support 67 collective shelters and areas under evacuation orders, as the national health system comes under strain, it added.

Education and emergency coordination

Remote classes will be enabled for 50,000 students and digital training tools provided for 8,000 teachers, the Commission said.

The expanded education support is set to provide integrated education and child protection services in shelters and temporary learning spaces, reaching 150,000 children and young people in need through in-person and community-based programmes.

Support is also being reinforced for the Lebanese government’s National Operations Room, which coordinates the emergency response.

Separately, the EU said it is supporting border monitoring and the management of movement at key crossing points through its programme for durable solutions for Syrian refugees, including basic assistance for people crossing from Lebanon into Syria.