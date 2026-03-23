Kyiv secures emergency EU funding as Russian attacks worsen heating crisis

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Ukraine's capital Kyiv will receive a €20 million emergency grant from an EU-backed fund to support the installation of containerised cogeneration units after repeated Russian attacks damaged the city’s heating network.

Russia targeted Kyiv’s heating system several times this winter, leaving homes, schools and hospitals without heat as temperatures fell to –20°C, the European External Action Service (EEAS) announced in a release on Monday.

The funding was approved by the E5P fund — an international donor fund backed by the EU and managed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) — and will support EBRD financing for the new equipment.

The planned containerised cogeneration units — packaged systems that generate electricity and heat — will have around 120 MW of combined capacity and will be spread across Kyiv so the system can keep operating during national grid outages.

Wider “Repair, Rebuild, Restart” package

The grant forms part of the EU’s “Repair, Rebuild, Restart” initiative, described as a €920 million package intended to secure Ukraine’s power grid through the 2026–2027 winter, according to the EEAS statement.

Once the new units are operational, more than 1 million residents are expected to benefit, including more than 100,000 displaced people.

The estimate also includes 264 educational institutions and more than 30 healthcare facilities.

A further €2.07 million technical assistance grant will fund a medium-term district heating master plan for Kyiv, including distributed cogeneration and future integration of renewable energy.