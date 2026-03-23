Russia's war against Ukraine began 12 years ago in Crimea, EU envoy says

Credit: Openverse

Russia’s war against Ukraine began in 2014 with the illegal occupation of Crimea, not in 2022, EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova said in a statement marking 12 years since the takeover.

Mathernova said “some people still think” the war started in 2022, adding that the conflict began in 2014 and “the world hesitated”, the European External Action Service (EEAS) reported on Monday.

She also stated Ukraine has moved “decisively closer” to joining the European Union in recent steps taken in Brussels.

The EU has now provided Ukraine with a full set of “benchmarks” — criteria used to measure progress in accession talks — for the last three negotiation clusters in the membership process.

Those clusters cover competitiveness and inclusive growth, the green agenda and sustainable connectivity, and resources, agriculture and cohesion.

EU accession benchmarks issued for final clusters

Mathernova described the progress as “structural, measurable and real”, according to the EEAS.

European Commissioner Marta Kos declared Ukraine’s progress was “impressive, especially under the most difficult circumstances”, noting that the country is defending its territory and sovereignty while changing laws and institutions at the same time.

Mathernova said the next steps were to deliver reforms and finalise all six negotiation clusters.