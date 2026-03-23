EU seeks public input on renewables roadmap as 2030 targets loom

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The European Commission has opened public consultations on what the EU’s renewable energy rules should look like after 2030, with feedback invited over the next 12 weeks.

A four-week “call for evidence” and a 12-week open public consultation have been launched to gather views for a planned legislative proposal on renewables that is scheduled for adoption by the end of 2026, the Commission said in a statement on Friday.

The call for evidence is open until 16 April, while the public consultation runs until 12 June 2026.

Renewables made up 25.2% of the EU’s energy mix in 2024, up from about half that share 13 years earlier.

The Commission said it expects “significant acceleration” in renewable energy growth to meet longer-term EU objectives, including better integration of renewables into the power system and wider decarbonisation across sectors such as transport, heating and cooling, and industry.

What is being consulted on

The Commission plans to develop the post-2030 renewables framework in parallel with a new framework on energy efficiency, with a separate consultation opened on the same day.

Work is also set to sit alongside an update of the EU’s “Governance Regulation” — the rules used to track and coordinate national energy and climate plans across the bloc — after a related consultation closed on 19 March 2026.

The existing Renewable Energy Directive, first introduced in 2009 and revised in 2018 and 2023, sets a binding target for at least 42.5% renewable energy in the EU’s energy mix by 2030, with an ambition to reach 45%.