EU sends Cyprus emergency aid amid foot-and-mouth disease fallout

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The European Commission has mobilised its strategic emergency stockpile, rescEU, to send supplies to Cyprus as it continues to deal with the consequences of February’s foot-and-mouth disease outbreak.

The delivery follows a request for help from the Cypriot authorities through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, which coordinates assistance between participating countries, the Commission stated on Tuesday.

Supplies being sent include disinfectants, personal protective equipment, disposable coveralls, face masks and shoe covers, as well as other items intended to help curb further spread of the virus.

The Commission said Cyprus has been working closely with it since the outbreak began.

It has already provided more than one million vaccine doses for the entire island from the EU vaccine bank, and deployed an EU Veterinary Emergency Team three times to give recommendations and on-the-ground expertise.

Commissioner for Health and Animal Welfare Olivér Várhelyi said foot-and-mouth disease was “one of the most contagious animal diseases known” and that managing it required rapid action based on veterinary science and international protocols.

He stressed that the EU has provided veterinary expertise, laboratory support and more than a million vaccine doses, and will also contribute to financial compensation for affected farmers and operators.

rescEU and further EU support

Commissioner for Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib said the EU was delivering “concrete support on the ground” through rescEU, a shared reserve of emergency resources that can be deployed to countries facing major crises.

The EU Emergency Response Coordination Centre stands ready to mobilise further assistance if requested, the Commission said.