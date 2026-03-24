EU–AU talks renew space partnership with focus on data, disaster response

European Commissioner for Defence Industry and Space, Andrius Kubilius, and H.E. African Union Commissioner Banyankimbona. Credit: European Commission

High-level representatives from the European Union and the African Union have met for the second EU–AU Space Dialogue, a two-day event focused on cooperation in the space sector.

The talks were jointly led by European Commissioner for Defence Industry and Space Andrius Kubilius and African Union Commissioner Banyankimbona, who headed a senior African delegation, the European Commission informed on Tuesday.

Both commissioners also met a delegation of students ahead of the formal opening to discuss careers, skills and opportunities in the space sector.

Participants discussed cooperation on Earth observation and satellite navigation — technologies used for tasks such as monitoring environmental changes from space and providing positioning services — as well as space science and “downstream applications”, which refers to services built using satellite data.

Those applications included support for climate action, disaster management and digital transformation.

Data sharing and joint research

The Dialogue resulted in a renewed commitment to deepen EU–AU space cooperation through “concrete, actionable steps”, including expanding data sharing and promoting joint research and innovation initiatives, according to the statement.

Participants also identified strengthening institutional partnerships and increasing private-sector involvement as priorities.

The Dialogue also covered working together in multilateral forums on the responsible and sustainable use of outer space, and aligning space cooperation with wider policy objectives including the green transition and sustainable development goals.