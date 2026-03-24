EU-Australia deals slash tariffs, boost security ties in landmark move

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Credit: European Commission

The EU and Australia have adopted a Security and Defence Partnership, concluded negotiations on a free trade agreement, and agreed to start formal talks on Australia joining the EU’s Horizon Europe research funding programme.

The trade deal’s final text was agreed at a leaders’ meeting in Canberra between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the European Commission announced on Tuesday.

The security partnership was signed virtually on 18 March by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles, alongside Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

Von der Leyen said the agreements set out “lasting, trust-based structures” for cooperation on security and defence, as well as trade, in a statement released by the Commission.

Under the Security and Defence Partnership, the EU and Australia plan regular dialogues and closer cooperation on areas including crisis management, maritime security, cyber security, countering hybrid threats and foreign information manipulation, emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, and space security.

What is in the trade agreement

EU exports to Australia are expected to grow by up to 33% over the next decade, reaching up to €17.7 billion a year, with growth projected in sectors including dairy, motor vehicles and chemicals, according to Commission figures.

EU investment into Australia could grow by more than 87%.

The agreement would remove more than 99% of tariffs on EU goods exports to Australia, cutting about €1 billion a year in duties.

It would also open parts of Australia’s services market including financial services and telecommunications, and give EU companies greater access to Australian government procurement contracts.

On agriculture, the EU said it had a positive agri-food trade balance with Australia worth €2.3 billion in 2024, and that the deal would eliminate tariffs on major EU exports such as cheeses, wine and sparkling wine, chocolate, and sugar confectionery.

For sectors described as sensitive — including beef, sheep and goat meat, sugar, some dairy products and rice — the agreement would allow zero or lower tariff imports from Australia only in limited amounts, using tariff rate quotas.

The deal would protect 165 food geographical indications and 231 spirit drink geographical indications — product names linked to specific places — such as Comté and Irish Whiskey.

A separate updated wine agreement would protect all EU wine geographical indications in Australia, representing 1,650 names, including 50 new additions.

Australia is a major producer of materials including aluminium, lithium and manganese, and the trade deal includes provisions aimed at facilitating EU access to such critical raw materials.

The Commission said it would publish the negotiated draft texts shortly, before moving through EU approval steps including a proposal to EU member states in the Council and consent from the European Parliament, with ratification also required in Australia.

Negotiations on the trade agreement began in July 2018 and concluded on 24 March 2026.