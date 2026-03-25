EU trade surplus with Australia hits €26.7b even as exports decline

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The EU exported €36.9 billion worth of goods to Australia in 2025 and imported €10.2 billion, leaving a €26.7 billion trade surplus.

Exports fell by 4.9% compared with 2024 but were 39.6% higher than in 2015, Eurostat reported on Wednesday.

Imports dropped by 4.8% year on year and rose by 49.9% over the same 10-year period.

Nearly half of the EU’s exports to Australia came from five product groups in 2025, accounting for 47.3% of the total value.

Medicinal and pharmaceutical products made up the largest share at 13.1%, followed by road vehicles at 11.1%.

General industrial machinery and equipment accounted for 9.5% of EU exports to Australia, while electrical machinery, appliances and electrical parts represented 6.9% and machinery specialised for particular industries 6.7%.

Coal and oilseeds among top imports

Almost two-thirds of EU imports from Australia were concentrated in five product groups, totalling 62.1% by value, new figures show.

Coal, coke and briquettes accounted for 29.0% of all imports from Australia.

Oilseeds and oleaginous fruits represented 15.3% of EU imports from Australia in 2025, while gold accounted for 7.2%.

Metalliferous ores and metal scrap made up 5.6% and miscellaneous manufactured articles 5.0%.