EU countries' GDP per person ranges from 68% to 239% of average

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GDP per person across the EU in 2025 ranged from 68% of the bloc’s average in Greece and Bulgaria to 239% in Luxembourg when adjusted for differences in national price levels.

The EU average was around €41,600 per person in purchasing power terms — a way of comparing living standards by accounting for how prices vary between countries, Eurostat reported on Wednesday.

Ten of the EU’s 27 member states were above the EU average in 2025, representing about 34% of the EU’s total population.

The countries above average were Luxembourg, Ireland, the Netherlands, Denmark, Austria, Germany, Belgium, Sweden, Malta and Finland, it added.

Several countries were close to the EU average. France, Cyprus, Italy, Czechia, Spain and Slovenia were all within 10% below the average, while Lithuania, Portugal and Poland were about 10% to 20% below.

Lowest results in Bulgaria and Greece

The lowest GDP per capita levels were recorded in Bulgaria and Greece, both 32% below the EU average, with Latvia 29% below, according to the Eurostat estimates.

The figures are based on preliminary 2025 purchasing power parity calculations — a method that converts national incomes into a common unit to allow comparisons between countries.