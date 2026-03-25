EU energy imports drop 11% in value, liquefied gas bucks the trend

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EU imports of energy products fell again in 2025, dropping to €336.7bn worth of goods totalling 723.3 million tonnes.

Imports were down 11.1% in value compared with 2024, while the net mass — a trade measure based on weight — fell 0.6%, the EU statistics office Eurostat announced on Wednesday.

The decline continues a downward trend since 2022, with the value of imported energy products falling 51.4% from €693.4bn and volumes down 14.9% from 849.6 million tonnes.

Petroleum oils recorded a fall in both the value of imports (down 17.8%) and the volume imported (down 6.1%) compared with 2024.

Liquefied gas moved in the opposite direction, with import value rising 35.2% and volumes up 24.4%.

Natural gas imported in gaseous form rose 3.4% in value while volumes fell 5.3%.

The US and Norway remained major suppliers

The United States (15.1%), Norway (14.4%) and Kazakhstan (12.7%) were the biggest partners for EU imports of petroleum oils in 2025, Eurostat said.

The US also supplied more than half of the EU’s liquefied natural gas imports by value (56.0%), ahead of Russia (13.9%) and Qatar (8.9%).

Norway accounted for 52.1% of EU imports of natural gas in the gaseous state, followed by Algeria (17.4%) and Russia (10.4%).