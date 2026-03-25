EU revamps Natura 2000 strategy as Europe’s climate risks intensify

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The European Commission has published new guidance for EU countries on adapting Natura 2000 protected sites to growing climate change pressures.

The document sets out how existing EU nature laws – the Birds and Habitats Directives – apply when countries designate and manage Natura 2000 sites as climate impacts increase, the Commission revealed on Wednesday.

It includes practical recommendations and a climate adaptation framework for site managers, national authorities and other stakeholders.

The guidance is not legally binding and does not create new obligations.

Natura 2000 is the EU’s largest network of protected natural areas, created under the Birds and Habitats Directives to safeguard threatened wildlife and habitats.

The network covers about 18.6% of EU land and more than 10.5% of its seas.

Climate risks for protected habitats

Europe is warming at roughly twice the global average rate, exposing ecosystems to more frequent or intense heatwaves, droughts, wildfires and flooding, the Commission said.

The new guidance updates previous EU guidelines on climate change and Natura 2000 and reflects scientific knowledge and recent policy developments.

It sets out approaches for planning and implementing adaptation measures, restoring degraded habitats to increase resilience, and building partnerships with sectors such as agriculture, water management and disaster prevention – including floods and wildfires.

Natura 2000 sites can continue to be used for activities such as farming, forestry and tourism in many cases, as long as they do not undermine the species and habitats the area is meant to protect.