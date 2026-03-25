EU urged to reform farm risk tools as gaps leave smaller farms exposed

Credit: European Commission

A new World Bank study has examined how European Union countries use agricultural Risk Management Tools — such as insurance and other schemes designed to help farms cope with losses — and set out areas where they could be improved.

The study looks at how well the tools work across different member states and identifies national challenges and opportunities, the European Commission announced on Wednesday.

It also reviews recent policy developments and makes recommendations for the EU and national governments.

Mandatory risk management tools linked to a “Unity Safety Net” were highlighted in the study, alongside the relationship between proactive measures to manage risk and reactive support during crises.

The study also said a more consistent and comprehensive approach across member states was needed, and raised accessibility issues — particularly for smaller farms.

Links to other EU work

The findings were published alongside work the Commission said it is doing with the European Investment Bank’s fi-compass initiative, which provides advice on financial instruments backed by EU funds.

The Commission declared there was convergence between the World Bank study and a recent European Investment Bank report, including on data harmonisation, technical assistance, and “layered risk management” — using a mix of tools to cover different types of risk.

The Commission said the study also described direct payments as a safety net for farmers.

An event to present the study is taking place on 25 March with farmers, insurance companies, and representatives of member states and the Commission.