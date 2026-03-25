Updated tyre resistance formulas to reshape EU labelling from March 2026

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Updated equations for measuring tyre rolling resistance will apply from 2 March 2026 after a new alignment round by the Network of Reference Laboratories under EU rules.

Rolling resistance is the force that makes a tyre lose energy as it rolls, and it is used in the EU tyre label shown to consumers, the European Commission informed in a release on Wednesday.

Laboratories measure rolling resistance and use the results to determine the rolling resistance rating shown on labels under Regulation (EU) 2020/740, it said.

The alignment process is designed to ensure laboratories worldwide measure tyre rolling resistance in a consistent way by setting “assigned reference values” that individual test facilities use to calibrate equipment and results.

The Network includes technical services and tyre manufacturers and was set up in 2010 under the original EU tyre labelling regulation.

It has since carried out regular alignment exercises and intermediate stability checks, with the alignment exercise repeated every two years.

New equations for passenger, light truck and heavy-duty tyres

The 2025 alignment round produced new reference equations for C1/C2 tyres — passenger and light truck categories — and for C3 tyres, which cover heavy-duty vehicles, the statement said.

Those updated equations will be used in the tyre labelling process under Regulation (EU) 2020/740 from 2 March 2026.

A full report and updated guidelines have been published on the European Commission’s energy-efficient products website.