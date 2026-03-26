MEPs concerned by Chinese involvement in €300b Global Gateway plan

MEPs have backed their first report on the EU’s Global Gateway investment initiative, calling for an immediate investigation into alleged involvement of Chinese companies in its projects.

The report was adopted on Thursday by 371 votes in favour, 146 against and 80 abstentions, the parliamentary press service reported.

Global Gateway was launched in December 2021 as a €300 billion infrastructure initiative.

MEPs said they were concerned by reports that some projects were being implemented by Chinese companies, and asked for an investigation into the involvement of all Chinese companies in Global Gateway.

Concerns over funding and scrutiny

MEPs criticised what they described as a lack of clarity and transparency over the initiative’s funding track record and how its headline €300 billion figure was calculated, the Parliament said.

They also stated the current set-up had not enabled Parliament to properly scrutinise the initiative, and called for stronger involvement of MEPs to improve democratic accountability and transparency.

MEPs called for a shift away from an “overly centralised” approach to project planning towards a demand-driven model based on partner countries’ needs, while encouraging private sector involvement and maintaining social and environmental standards.

The report said Global Gateway should focus investment on energy, critical raw materials and the green transition.

MEPs also declared Global Gateway should be codified and integrated into the Commission’s proposed Global Europe regulation ahead of the EU’s next long-term budget cycle for 2028 – 2034.