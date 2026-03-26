EU survey finds interest in electric cars rising despite affordability concerns

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Around four in five people in the EU have a positive or neutral view of electric cars, but many drivers remain uncertain whether battery electric vehicles fit their day-to-day travel needs, new findings show from the European Alternative Fuel Observatory’s Consumer Monitor 2025.

The survey, based on responses from more than 3,000 licensed drivers across the EU-27, looked at perceptions of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) — cars powered solely by electricity stored in a battery — as well as interest in buying them and perceived barriers to adoption, the European Commission announced on Thursday.

Familiarity with BEVs was higher in countries with larger shares of electric cars, including Denmark, Ireland, Luxembourg, Germany and the Netherlands, with attitudes shaped by personal use, peer influence and seeing electric cars in public.

Socio-economic circumstances and housing conditions also influenced how people viewed electric mobility, according to the Consumer Monitor 2025.

Charging concerns ease, but cost remains a barrier

Worries about the availability of public charging points have fallen since 2023, reflecting the expansion of charging networks across Europe, the report said.

However, access to reliable charging near home remained a key issue, particularly for households without private parking.

The cost of electric vehicles was identified as the main obstacle for many consumers, while commonly cited advantages included environmental benefits, enjoyable driving characteristics and cheaper day-to-day use.

A substantial share of respondents said they were considering an electric drivetrain for their next car, the European Alternative Fuel Observatory reported.

In related policy context, the European Commission proposed an Automotive Package in December 2025 and is due to review the Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation, which sets binding EU targets for rolling out charging and refuelling infrastructure.