Norway, Iceland join EU satellite networks, bolstering secure communications

Cecilie Myrseth Norwegian Minister of Trade and Industry, Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius and HE Stefán Haukur Jóhannesson, Ambassador of Iceland to the EU. Credit: European Commission

The EU has signed an agreement with Norway and Iceland allowing both countries to join GOVSATCOM and the Secure Connectivity Programme, IRIS².

GOVSATCOM is the EU’s satellite communications system for government use and has been operational since January 2026, the European Commission noted in a statement on Thursday.

IRIS² is the EU’s Secure Connectivity Programme.

The deal covers secure, uninterrupted and rapidly deployable satellite connectivity for public authorities and emergency services, including in remote regions with limited infrastructure.

It also refers to support for safe air and maritime navigation while protecting sensitive information,

GOVSATCOM and IRIS² are expected to enhance Iceland’s and Norway’s capabilities in areas including crisis management, secure government operations and disaster response, as well as climate monitoring and environmental protection, according to the latest statement. Improved connectivity is also expected to benefit remote communities, including access to healthcare.

Who signed the agreement

The agreement was signed by European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius on behalf of the EU, alongside Cecilie Myrseth, Norway’s Minister of Trade and Industry, and Stefán Haukur Jóhannesson, Iceland’s Ambassador to the EU.

“Access to both GOVSATCOM and, IRIS² will reinforce the response by Iceland and Norway to security and economic challenges while strengthening Europe’s global position,” Kubilius said.

“Our participation in the Secure Connectivity and the Govsatcom Programmes will contribute to strengthening the security and resilience of our communications with the wider world,” Jóhannesson said.