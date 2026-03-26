EU's Women in Rail Award seeks to inspire change in male-dominated sector

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Nominations have opened for the 2026 Women in Rail Award, with organisers seeking entries that recognise people and organisations creating opportunities for women in Europe’s railway sector.

The award is being organised by the European Commission and the EU rail sector, with the ceremony due to take place during the InnoTrans 2026 rail industry event, according to the Commission’s statement released on Thursday.

Four categories are available this year: Women Empowerment and Leadership, R&I in Railway, Next Generation in Rail, and Women in Rail Operations.

The Women Empowerment and Leadership category is open to railway companies or organisations that have embedded gender equality into strategy and daily operations, or to women who have shown leadership in promoting inclusion and equal opportunities.

The R&I in Railway Award is for a female researcher or engineer whose work has contributed to innovation in the European rail sector, while the Next Generation in Rail Award focuses on educational initiatives encouraging girls and young women to study and work in rail.

The Women in Rail Operations Award is intended to recognise women in operational roles such as train drivers and staff involved in critical operations, with a focus on operational excellence, railway safety and efficiency.

Women make up about 23% of Europe’s rail workforce

Applications and nominations close on 23 April 2026 at 12:00 CET (noon), according to the organisers.

Women account for around 23% of the railway sector workforce in Europe.

The award is being delivered through a group that includes the European Commission’s Women in Transport Platform, Europe’s Rail Joint Undertaking (EU-Rail), the European Union Agency for Railways (ERA), and several industry and worker organisations.