EU's open research platform shifts to CERN-led model amid €17m overhaul

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Open Research Europe, the European Commission’s open access publishing platform for EU-funded research, will move into a new operating model from autumn 2026 with CERN set to run the service.

The platform, launched in 2021, publishes research funded by all EU programmes and is designed to let authors publish without paying fees, the European Commission said in a release on Thursday.

A budget of nearly €17 million has been set for 2026 to 2031, with the Commission co-funding up to €10 million, it added.

The new phase will be supported by national research organisations from 11 countries — Austria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland — with collective funding expanding eligibility so that researchers from participating countries can also publish without fees.

More than 1,200 articles have been published on the platform since launch, with over 6,300 authors from more than 3,000 institutions worldwide.

How the platform works

The service uses open access publishing, meaning published research is free for anyone to read online, and it also uses open post-publication peer review, where expert assessments are made publicly available after an article appears, the statement said.

Open Research Europe was conceived within the European Research Area policy framework, with the objective of ensuring open access to EU-funded research results and supporting the circulation of knowledge across Europe.