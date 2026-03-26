MEPs approve €1.9m aid for 416 Belgian workers after major bankruptcy

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EU funds worth €1.9 million have been approved to help 416 workers in Belgium find new jobs after the home decoration retailer Casa International went bankrupt.

MEPs backed the support on Thursday through the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund for Displaced Workers (EGF), the European Parliament said.

The proposal was adopted with 575 votes in favour, 48 against and 10 abstentions.

The EGF will co-finance a €2.3 million package including job-search support, career counselling and targeted skills training.

The EU will cover 85% of the cost — €1.9 million — with the remaining 15% (€338,247) funded by the Flemish Public Employment Service.

Casa International was declared bankrupt in March 2025 after several years of financial difficulties, resulting in 416 job losses.

What the EGF is

The EGF is an EU fund that supports workers — and self-employed people — who lose their jobs due to unexpected major restructuring events, the European Parliament said. Member states can apply for support when at least 200 workers are made redundant within a defined period.

The EGF has helped more than 181,000 people in 20 EU member states across 186 cases, with €727 million disbursed.