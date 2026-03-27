Western Balkans train for toxic materials crises under EU-backed programme

Credit: European Commission

A European Union-funded training programme has been run across parts of the Western Balkans to help authorities investigate, prosecute and judge crimes involving chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) materials.

The programme focused on coordination between law enforcement, prosecutors, judges and technical specialists for handling CBRN incidents, the European Commission informed in a statement on Friday.

CBRN refers to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear risks, including the deliberate misuse of hazardous substances and materials.

Activities were held between November 2025 and March 2026 in Sarajevo, Skopje and Podgorica, including a table-top exercise, a criminalisation workshop, a “building a case for prosecution” training course, a mock trial and a train-the-trainer programme.

The initiative was launched after a request from Bosnia and Herzegovina via its High Judicial and Prosecutorial Council to the European Commission’s Foreign Policy Instruments Service.

It brought together participants from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and North Macedonia, including investigators, prosecutors, judges, forensic experts and laboratories.

Trainers prepared for follow-up courses

A total of 17 national trainers were prepared during the programme, including prosecutors, judges and law enforcement officials, according to the EU CBRN Centres of Excellence Initiative.

Those trainers were designated to deliver follow-up training and were taught instructional methods, course design and delivery so the material can be integrated into national training curricula.

International partners involved included the International Atomic Energy Agency, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and several United Nations bodies, alongside the EU.

The programme was funded through the EU CBRN Centres of Excellence Initiative.