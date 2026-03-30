EU banking watchdog prepares leadership shift as new chair appointed

Francois Louis Michaud. Credit: EBA

François-Louis Michaud will become Chair of the European Banking Authority (EBA) on 16 April 2026 after a formal appointment by the Council of the European Union, streamlining supervisory approvals for IRB model changes.

Michaud has been Executive Director of the EBA since 1 September 2020, the EBA said in a statement on Monday.

His term as Chair will run for five years and can be extended once.

The Council appointed Michaud on 26 February 2026 after a selection process that included a shortlist from the EBA’s Board of Supervisors and candidate interviews in January 2026.

The European Parliament confirmed the appointment at a Plenary session on 10 March 2026.

Helmut Ettl, Vice Chair of the EBA, congratulated Michaud on his appointment and said he brought experience in banking supervision, regulation and financial stability gained across international, European and national institutions in four countries.

Next steps at the EBA

Michaud said he was “committed to ensuring that the EBA continues to deliver effective and consistent regulation and supervision across the EU” and to supporting “a resilient, efficient and competitive Single Market”.

The EBA stated it will “shortly” launch recruitment for its next Executive Director.