EU channelling €29b into transformative tech as member states rally support

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The EU has mobilised €29 billion in funding over the past two years to support the development and manufacturing of “critical technologies” in Europe through its Strategic Technologies for Europe Platform (STEP).

STEP, launched in March 2024, supports projects in digital and deep-tech innovation, clean and resource-efficient technologies, biotechnology, and defence technologies, which were added to the scheme’s remit in December 2025, the European Commission emphasised in a statement on Monday.

Almost €14 billion of the funding has come from European Commission-managed programmes including Horizon Europe, the Innovation Fund and the Digital Europe programme, while more than €15 billion has been invested by 20 EU member states and their regions using EU cohesion policy funds.

Examples of supported work include projects developing autonomous drones, advanced pharmaceutical production processes and clean hydrogen facilities.

Funding calls and a project “seal”

More than 220 funding calls have been listed on the STEP Portal for organisations seeking support, while work is under way on an AI-based simulator intended to make it easier to find relevant information, the Commission said.

Separately, “little less than 800” projects have been awarded a STEP Seal — a quality label given to selected projects — across every EU member state and in all STEP sectors.

Commissioner Piotr Serafin said STEP had “proved that a targeted funding initiative on priority sectors can lead to impressive results”, according to the statement.