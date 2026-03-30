EU prolongs Bosnia sanctions framework amid risks to sovereignty, peace pact

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The Council of the EU has extended its legal framework for imposing sanctions linked to the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina until 31 March 2027.

The extension keeps the EU’s option to impose targeted restrictive measures on individuals or organisations that undermine Bosnia and Herzegovina’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, constitutional order or international standing, the Council announced on Monday.

Measures can also be imposed on those who seriously threaten the country’s security situation or undermine the Dayton/Paris General Framework Agreement for Peace.

The restrictive measures available under the framework include an asset freeze, a ban on making funds available, and an EU travel ban for individuals.

What measures are in place now?

No individuals or entities are currently subject to restrictive measures under this framework, the Council said.

The sanctions framework was first established in 2011 under Council Decision 2011/173/CFSP.