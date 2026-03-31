EU updates bird rules to ease growing conflicts with wildlife

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The European Commission has published new guidance on how EU countries should apply rules that protect wild birds while cutting paperwork for authorities and businesses.

The document offers practical advice for national governments and stakeholders on implementing the EU’s Birds Directive and relevant rulings from the Court of Justice of the EU, while reducing administrative burden, the Commission declared on Tuesday.

The Birds Directive has been in place since 1979 and covers all naturally occurring wild bird species in the EU, including bans on deliberate killing in the wild and the destruction of nests and eggs.

The Commission noted the rules also allow limited exceptions in specific circumstances.

What the guidance covers

The guidance focuses on Articles 5 and 9 of the Birds Directive, including when and how countries can grant “derogations” — strictly controlled exemptions — such as to protect crops or fisheries or for public safety if no alternatives exist, according to the Commission.

It also sets out standardised measures for recurring activities such as forestry, and includes clarification on the use of “flyway derogations”, which relate to coordinated action along migratory routes that cross borders.

The document includes annexes on the Barnacle Goose and the Great Cormorant, whose populations have increased in recent years and have led to conflicts with agriculture and fisheries.

The guidance is not legally binding and does not change the Birds Directive.

It will be translated into all official EU languages before being formally adopted.

“Today’s guidance will deliver real simplification: fewer procedures, clearer rules and more legal certainty,” Environment Commissioner Jessika Roswall said.