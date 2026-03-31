€200m green funding deal aims to boost Poland's energy transition

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The EIB Group and Santander Consumer Bank have signed an agreement designed to unlock PLN 860 million (€200 million) in new funding for small-scale green investments in Poland.

The funding is intended for small and medium-sized enterprises and individuals, including people looking to buy electric cars or install solar panels, the European Investment Bank (EIB) announced on Monday.

The deal is structured as a synthetic securitisation — a risk-sharing arrangement that allows a bank to free up capital by transferring part of the risk on an existing loan portfolio.

The EIB Group is providing PLN 429 million, which it said would enable Santander Consumer Bank to offer about twice that amount in new loans on favourable terms for projects such as electric vehicles, photovoltaics and energy-efficiency upgrades.

Risk-sharing deal targets new green lending

The European Investment Fund arranged the transaction, with the European Investment Bank taking on the role of “ultimate risk-bearer”, the EIB Group said.

This is the fourth securitisation between the EIB Group and Santander Consumer Bank.

Marjut Falkstedt, chief executive of the European Investment Fund, said the agreement was the EIB Group’s second green synthetic securitisation in Poland.

Paweł Muciek, chief financial officer of Santander Consumer Bank, said the deal would increase the bank’s lending capacity for SMEs and retail customers financing green energy solutions.

The EIB Group signed €6 billion of securitisation agreements in 2025, a record for the organisation.