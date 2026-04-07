Younger Europeans thrive while over-65s face health struggles in new report

More than two-thirds of people in the EU said their health was “very good” or “good” in 2024, while 40% of those aged 65 and over reported the same.
Overall, 68.5% of the EU population rated their health as very good or good, Eurostat reported on Tuesday.
Another 23.0% described their health as “fair”, while 8.5% said it was “bad” or “very bad.”
Self-perceived health remained high through early adulthood before declining with age.
The share reporting very good or good health was 91.3% among 16 to 24-year-olds, falling to 61.1% among people aged 55 to 64.
Among people aged 65 and over, Ireland recorded the highest proportion reporting very good or good health at 62.0%, followed by Belgium at 57.4% and Luxembourg at 56.8%.
Wide gap between countries for over-65s
Lithuania had the lowest share of people aged 65 and over rating their health as very good or good at 12.5%, followed by Latvia at 13.1% and Portugal at 19.1%, Eurostat said.
The figures were published to mark World Health Day, which is held each year on 7 April.