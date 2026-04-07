Younger Europeans thrive while over-65s face health struggles in new report

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More than two-thirds of people in the EU said their health was “very good” or “good” in 2024, while 40% of those aged 65 and over reported the same.

Overall, 68.5% of the EU population rated their health as very good or good, Eurostat reported on Tuesday.

Another 23.0% described their health as “fair”, while 8.5% said it was “bad” or “very bad.”

Self-perceived health remained high through early adulthood before declining with age.

The share reporting very good or good health was 91.3% among 16 to 24-year-olds, falling to 61.1% among people aged 55 to 64.

Among people aged 65 and over, Ireland recorded the highest proportion reporting very good or good health at 62.0%, followed by Belgium at 57.4% and Luxembourg at 56.8%.

Wide gap between countries for over-65s

Lithuania had the lowest share of people aged 65 and over rating their health as very good or good at 12.5%, followed by Latvia at 13.1% and Portugal at 19.1%, Eurostat said.

The figures were published to mark World Health Day, which is held each year on 7 April.