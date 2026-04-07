EU house prices soar 65% over a decade, rents lag behind

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House prices across the EU rose by 5.5% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with a year earlier, while rents increased by 3.2%.

Prices and rents also edged up on the previous quarter, with house prices up 0.8% and rents up 0.6% compared with the third quarter of 2025, Eurostat reported on Tuesday.

Over the past decade, house prices in the EU climbed 64.9% between 2015 and the third quarter of 2025, while rents rose 21.8%.

Big differences between countries

House prices increased more than rents in 25 EU countries with available data when comparing the fourth quarter of 2025 with 2015, Eurostat said.

House prices more than tripled in Hungary over that period, rising 290%, while they more than doubled in 12 countries, with the largest increases in Portugal (180%), Lithuania (168%) and Bulgaria (157%).

Finland was the only country where house prices fell between 2015 and the fourth quarter of 2025, decreasing 3%, Eurostat reported.

Rents rose in all 27 EU countries over the same period, with the biggest increase in Hungary (109%), followed by Lithuania (88%) and Ireland and Poland (both 76%).