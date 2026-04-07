EU warships in Indian Ocean join forces in complex naval drill

Credit: EEAS

The Italian frigate "Luigi Rizzo" and the Greek frigate "HS Hydra" have carried out a joint naval exercise involving complex manoeuvres and simultaneous flight operations as part of the EU naval operation in the Indian Ocean.

The European External Action Service on Tuesday published a statement with an accompanying image showing the two warships involved in the drill.

No date or precise location for the exercise was provided in the statement.

The activity was linked to EUNAVFOR ASPIDES, an EU naval operation under the bloc’s Common Security and Defence Policy, the EEAS said.

EUNAVFOR ASPIDES has a “totally defensive mandate” and is tasked with providing safety to seafarers and protecting “global common goods”, it added.

Where the mission operates

The operation works to protect freedom of navigation and maritime security, particularly for merchant and commercial vessels in the Red Sea, the Indian Ocean and the Gulf, according to the EEAS.

Within its mandate, EUNAVFOR ASPIDES provides maritime situational awareness, accompanies vessels, and protects them against possible multi-domain attacks at sea.