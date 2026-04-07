EU backs Finland's €267m recovery funds request, but final approval awaits

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The European Commission has given a positive assessment of Finland’s fourth request for €267.1 million from the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility — the main funding tool under NextGenerationEU.

Finland’s payment request, submitted on 18 December 2025, was assessed against 10 milestones and 10 targets set out in an EU Council implementing decision, the Commission announced on Tuesday.

The reforms and investments linked to the request cover areas including waste management, decarbonisation, the labour market, healthcare and social services, as well as innovation in selected economic sectors, according to the Commission.

One measure cited is a waste management reform based on new legislation requiring separate collection of different waste streams and setting binding targets for packaging waste recycling, alongside investments intended to raise re-use and recycling rates.

Another is expanded career support and employment services, including training for career guidance professionals and more tailored support for jobseekers.

Decision still needs further steps

The Commission said it has sent its preliminary assessment to the Council’s Economic and Financial Committee, which must give an opinion before the Commission adopts a payment decision.

Finland’s recovery and resilience plan is financed by €1.95 billion in grants and includes measures supporting climate and digital transition objectives.

If the payment is made, total funds paid to Finland under the facility would rise to €1.39 billion, including €271 million in pre-financing received in October 2021 and a €25 million pre-payment under REPowerEU received in December 2023.

That would correspond to 71% of the total funding in Finland’s plan, with 63% of the plan’s milestones and targets fulfilled.