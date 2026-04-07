EU seeks bold ideas as European Capitals of Tourism award opens for 2027

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Applications have opened for destinations to apply for the European Commission’s 2027 European Capitals of Tourism award, with the deadline set for 12 June.

Two destinations will be selected in 2027 across two population-based categories, the Commission informed on Tuesday.

The first category is open to destinations with more than 100,000 inhabitants and will recognise work linked to sustainability, accessibility, digitalisation, and cultural heritage and creativity.

The second category is open to destinations with between 25,000 and 100,000 inhabitants and will recognise smaller places “leading in sustainable tourism.”

What the award is looking for

Tourism is one of the EU’s largest economic sectors and contributes to jobs and economic growth, as well as supporting small and medium-sized enterprises and regional development, the European Commission said.

The sector also faces challenges including geopolitical instability, climate change, skills shortages and overcrowding at major hotspots.

Destinations are invited to submit initiatives that address areas such as digitalisation, accessibility, sustainability, and support for cultural heritage, creativity and local talent, according to the Commission.