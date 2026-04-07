Trust in European democracy hinges on healthcare access, CE chief warns

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Investing in health protection is essential for maintaining public trust and democratic stability in Europe, Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset said on the occasion of World Health Day, April 7.

Berset said Europe’s health systems were under growing pressure from ageing populations, climate change and rising inequality, while digital advances in care were bringing new challenges, according to the Council of Europe release on Tuesday.

Health protection is rooted in the Council of Europe’s human rights framework, including the European Convention on Human Rights and the European Social Charter, and people must be able to access health services without discrimination, the CE chief declared.

Undermining access to safe, quality healthcare also undermines confidence in democracy and the rule of law, Berset said.

Focus on health literacy and safety

Health literacy — people’s ability to find, understand and use health information — was identified as a key factor in building trust, dignity, autonomy and justice, according to the statement.

Berset stated providing reliable and accessible health information could help counter disinformation and support informed participation in public life.

The CE leader said the organisation was acting against counterfeit medical products, human organ trafficking and other threats to public health, and promoting binding standards for quality and safety in healthcare and medicines.

He added the CE supported states in ensuring that innovation in areas such as digital health and artificial intelligence does not undermine rights or wellbeing.

People have a right to live in a healthy environment, and clean air, safe water and protected ecosystems are prerequisites for physical and mental health, as well as long-term societal stability, Berset concluded.