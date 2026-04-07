EU’s zero-pollution targets face urgent test as new expert platform launches

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The European Commission has opened a call for organisations to apply to join a renewed Zero Pollution Stakeholder Platform, with applications opening on 7 April and closing at 23:59 on 5 May.

The platform is being relaunched after a mid-term review of the EU’s Zero Pollution Action Plan published earlier this year, which assessed progress since 2021, the Commission announced on Tuesday.

Faster action is needed for the EU to meet its zero-pollution targets, it added.

The Commission said the platform will bring together experts to identify social, economic and cultural barriers to reducing pollution, share experiences and good practice, and promote international cooperation.

Eligible applicants include organisations working on pollution prevention and control; management of air, noise, water, marine and soil pollution; reducing pollution from chemicals, products and waste; governance and implementation; and areas such as financing, research, innovation, digitalisation, industry and skills.

Only representatives of organisations or public entities can apply, and individual experts are not eligible for membership.

Up to 50 members for five years

Up to 50 members will be appointed for a five-year term by the Commission’s Director-General for Environment, according to the EU executive.

The Directorate-General for Environment will chair the platform alongside a representative from the Committee of the Regions and the European Economic and Social Committee.

Selected members are expected to help develop a three-year work programme, attend two meetings a year in Brussels, and provide advice linked to implementing the EU Water Resilience Strategy.

The first meeting of the renewed platform is expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.