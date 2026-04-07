EU's updated space programme aims to balance global aid with military needs

Credit: European Commission

The EU has proposed a new standalone regulation to set out the tasks and operating rules for the future European Union Space Services Agency (EUSSA), currently known as the European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA).

The draft regulation is intended to guarantee the agency’s operations and reflects a planned name change, the European Commission announced on Tuesday.

It said the EU’s space work covers areas including satellite navigation, Earth observation, secure connectivity, space situational awareness — tracking objects and risks in space — and space transportation, for both civil and defence applications.

Role planned for 2028–2034

EUSPA was originally tasked with implementing the Union Space Programme under the EU’s 2021–2027 Multiannual Financial Framework.

Its mandate was expanded under Regulation (EU) 2023/588 with additional tasks linked to the Union Secure Connectivity Programme.

EUSPA is expected to play a role in executing actions related to EU space systems and space policy implementation from 2028 to 2034 as part of the European Competitiveness Fund, according to the statement.