MEPs back digital vehicle certificates amid fraud, inclusion concerns

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MEPs on the European Parliament’s Transport and Tourism Committee have backed plans to make a digital vehicle registration certificate the main format across the EU, while keeping a paper version available on request.

The committee adopted its position on revised EU rules for vehicle registration documents by 39 votes to one, with one abstention, the Parliament announced on Wednesday.

Under the proposals, the digital certificate would become the primary format within three years of the new rules taking effect, while drivers who have limited digital access or skills would still be able to request a physical certificate, it added.

MEPs also supported adding a QR code to the registration document to allow immediate access to vehicle information.

Sharing data between countries

The draft rules set out which vehicle data should be recorded electronically — including make, weight and owner details, regular inspection results, and reasons for cancelling a registration — to help roadworthiness inspectors and bodies responsible for re-registering vehicles, according to the Parliament.

EU countries would also be required to open their vehicle registers to each other to help tackle fraud, questionable practices in the second-hand car market, and the illegal trade in stolen vehicles.

In addition to exchanging registration information, mileage and inspection results from regular checks and roadside inspections, MEPs added an obligation to share remote sensing data where available, as well as data on heavy-duty vehicles that have been tampered with.

Remote sensing refers to information gathered at a distance, such as by sensors that can detect certain vehicle conditions without a manual inspection.

The committee also voted 38 to one to start talks with EU countries on the final legislation, a move that still needs approval by the full Parliament, which is next due to meet in plenary at the end of April.