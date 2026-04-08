European governments demand transparency on online algorithms

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European governments in the Council of Europe have adopted new guidance calling for online platforms to be more transparent about how their algorithms and interfaces shape what people see and do online.

The recommendation was adopted by the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers, which represents the governments of the organisation’s 46 member states, the organisation announced on Wednesday.

It calls for greater transparency, democratic accountability and stronger oversight — including by independent public authorities and civil society — of how platforms that host user-generated content, particularly large services, design their interfaces and algorithms, the Council of Europe said.

The text also urges platforms and states to assess and manage risks linked to human rights and democratic processes.

Guidance on online harms and user control

The recommendation says national laws, regulation and practices should address online risks and harms including disinformation, hate speech, harassment and algorithmic discrimination, according to the Council of Europe.

It sets out principles on the respective responsibilities of states, online platforms and content creators.

The Council of Europe also called for “empowerment by design”, including tools and actionable rights to give users more meaningful control over their online experience and to support content creators in meeting their responsibilities when generating and sharing material.

Measures to protect children should be evidence-based and proportionate, and may include age checks designed to respect privacy, the organisation said.