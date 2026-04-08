Monaco’s first presidency of Council of Europe body spotlights civil rights

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Monaco is set to take over the Presidency of the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers from May to November 2026 for the first time, with announced priorities including ethics in sport, children’s rights, tackling gender-based violence and strengthening international co-operation on human rights issues.

The rotating presidency is held by the member state chairing the Committee of Ministers, the organisation’s decision-making body made up of foreign ministers or their permanent representatives, the Council of Europe reported on Wednesday.

Monaco’s ambassador to the Council of Europe, Gabriel Revel, said in the “Monaco Info” podcast that the presidency was “a unique opportunity” to show that “Monaco is more than the Casino or the Prince’s Palace”.

Reforms linked to membership

Monaco joined the Council of Europe in 2004 after a six-year accession process that ran from 1998 to 2004, during which it introduced constitutional reforms and revised bilateral treaties with France, according to the organisation.

One change was that, from 2002, appointments to the highest positions became available to Monegasque nationals.

Revel also said the reforms were linked to Monaco being able to open diplomatic posts abroad and to host embassies in Monaco, including those of France and Italy.

Council of Europe membership has also been tied to domestic civil-rights changes, including divorce reform and ending the automatic requirement for women to take their husband’s surname, Revel said.

Monaco has also launched a series of short videos titled “The Council of Europe Minute” to raise awareness of the organisation and its impact through examples, the CE added.