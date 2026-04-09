EU unifies rules for EV and hydrogen billing, advancing climate goals

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New EU rules on how measuring devices are certified have entered into force, covering equipment used to bill drivers at electric vehicle charging points and customers at hydrogen refuelling stations.

The amended Measuring Instruments Directive sets unified requirements for the measurement systems used at those sites, with the aim of ensuring accurate and reliable readings for billing, the European Commission announced on Thursday.

It also introduces updated metering rules for smart electricity and gas meters — devices that record energy use digitally and can send readings automatically — and includes simplified certification for thermal energy meters, used to measure heat consumption.

What the directive changes

The directive is intended to make billing more precise and transparent for consumers and to help manufacturers of charging and refuelling infrastructure deploy equipment more quickly while cutting costs, according to the Commission.

The changes are also linked to wider EU climate and energy objectives, including renewable energy integration and more efficient energy management.