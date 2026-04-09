New EU energy list backs 235 cross-border projects with funding access

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A new EU list of 235 cross-border energy infrastructure projects has been published, covering electricity grids, hydrogen and carbon dioxide transport networks.

The second Union list of Projects of Common Interest (PCIs) and Projects of Mutual Interest (PMIs) was published in the Official Journal of the European Union on Wednesday, the Commission informed on Thursday.

Once the list enters into force in 20 days, it will replace the first Union list.

Projects on the list will be able to benefit from faster permitting procedures and regulatory support, and can apply for EU funding through the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF).

The next CEF funding call is due to open at the end of April 2026, with applications due by the end of September 2026.

Of the 235 selected projects, 113 relate to electricity, offshore electricity and “smart” electricity grids — digital upgrades intended to help manage power flows.

A further 100 projects cover hydrogen and electrolysers, which use electricity to split water into hydrogen, while three focus on smart gas grids.

The list also includes 17 CO₂ network projects, which involve transport infrastructure for carbon dioxide linked to carbon capture and storage.

What PCIs and PMIs mean

PCIs are projects the EU designates as priorities for linking up energy systems across member states, while PMIs cover cross-border infrastructure between EU and non-EU countries, the Commission said.

The list was drawn up under the revised TEN-E Regulation — the EU’s rules for cross-border energy infrastructure — which has been in force since June 2022, it added. The Council of the EU and the European Parliament supported the list after a scrutiny period.

The Connecting Europe Facility’s energy strand has provided €8.7 billion for projects since 2014.