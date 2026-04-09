New EU data regulations redefine oversight of energy markets across Europe

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Two new sets of EU rules on reporting and publishing energy market information have been published in the Official Journal of the European Union and will apply from 29 April 2026.

The measures cover how certain organisations are authorised and supervised when they handle energy market data submitted to the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) — the body that oversees cooperation between national energy regulators, the European Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

One of the rulebooks is a Delegated Regulation on “inside information platforms” and “registered reporting mechanisms”, which are systems and services used to publish market-sensitive information and to report trading data.

The second set of rules repeals and replaces an earlier EU regulation on data reporting, changing how energy market data is sent to ACER so the agency can monitor wholesale energy markets and identify potential market abuse.

Transition period before most provisions apply

The rules are due to enter into force on 29 April 2026, followed by a transition period for most provisions to give market participants and other actors time to adjust, the Commission said.

Both sets of rules were adopted under the EU’s Wholesale Energy Market Integrity and Transparency regulation, known as REMIT, which was amended in 2024.