EU unleashes €399m postdoctoral fund as researchers face global stakes

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has opened a new round of Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA) Postdoctoral Fellowships worth €399.05 million, with applications closing on 9 September 2026.

The scheme funds researchers who already hold a PhD to carry out projects abroad and gain experience in new disciplines or sectors, the Commission informed in a release on Thursday.

More than 150,000 researchers have taken part in the MSCA since it began in 1996, including 23 Nobel laureates.

The postdoctoral call forms part of €1.25 billion earmarked for the MSCA in 2026 under the EU’s Horizon Europe research programme for 2021 to 2027.

Further calls planned later in 2026

A separate MSCA Doctoral Networks call is due to run from 28 May to 24 November 2026, with €593.03 million available to recruit and train doctoral candidates across academia and other sectors including industry and public administrations, the Commission said.

Another programme, MSCA Choose Europe for Science, is scheduled to open on 8 December 2026 and close on 6 April 2027, with a budget of €51.25 million.

Two other MSCA calls were launched in late 2025 — MSCA Staff Exchanges, which closes on 16 April 2026 with €97.92 million available, and MSCA COFUND, which closed on 8 April 2026 with €105.46 million.