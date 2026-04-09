EU marks AI plan progress, from gigafactory ambitions to streamlined rules

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The European Commission has marked one year since launching its AI Continent Action Plan by pointing to progress on computing infrastructure, data policy, skills programmes, AI uptake and efforts to simplify rules, in a new anniversary report and briefing.

The EU’s computing capacity for artificial intelligence has expanded to 19 “AI factories” — hubs linked to Europe’s supercomputers that provide researchers and start-ups with access to computing power — along with 13 “AI factory antennas” intended to widen regional access, the Commission said on Thursday.

Plans for larger “AI gigafactories” are also moving forward, with a call for expressions of interest drawing 76 responses covering 60 sites in 16 member states.

On data, the EU launched a Data Union Strategy in November to increase data access and sharing for AI development across the bloc.

The Commission also proposed an “AI Omnibus” package alongside the data strategy, saying it is designed to simplify rules, cut compliance costs and give businesses more legal certainty.

Skills, adoption and support for the AI Act

On talent, an EU-India legal gateway office was launched in February to facilitate movement of information and communications technology (ICT) workers between the two sides, the Commission said.

Work is also under way on an AI Skills Academy focused on specialised programmes in generative AI and advanced computing technologies.

To increase take-up of AI in industry and the public sector, the Commission said its Apply AI Strategy has led to dozens of funding calls worth up to €1 billion across “strategic sectors”.

It also cited targeted initiatives including a European network of AI-powered advanced screening centres and a “frontier AI grand challenge.”

The Commission said it has launched an AI Act Service Desk to help businesses and organisations implement the EU’s AI Act, the bloc’s law regulating AI systems by risk level.

A European AI Innovation Month is scheduled for 14 October to 17 November 2026.