EU’s first digital pact for Mediterranean targets regulation, cybersecurity

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The European Commission has launched a digital transformation programme for North Africa and Middle East countries under its Pact for the Mediterranean, with the initiative officially unveiled in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The programme is the first digital deliverable announced under the Pact for the Mediterranean, which was launched at the end of 2025, according to the Commission's statement issued on Thursday.

It is co-funded by the German government and is intended to improve access to digital services for citizens, public administrations and businesses.

The Commission said the programme will work on aligning digital regulation, strengthening cybersecurity and improving digital skills, including support aimed at businesses and local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) — companies typically defined by having a limited number of employees.

Regulation, cybersecurity and skills

One part of the programme will focus on aligning telecommunications rules with EU standards, while also strengthening national regulators and setting up a regional network to improve cooperation, the Commission said.

Another strand will support cybersecurity by improving national frameworks and governance and boosting countries’ ability to prevent, respond to and manage cyber threats.

The programme will also develop digital skills in line with the EU’s DigComp framework — a set of guidelines describing core digital skills — and set up new platforms and networks to support continuous learning and exchanges of expertise.

The initiative was launched at the GITEX Africa conference in the presence of Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy Henna Virkkunen.