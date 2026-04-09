EU-backed training centres move to bolster Sri Lanka's solar future

Credit: UNIDO Sri Lanka/EEAS

The European Union has handed over solar photovoltaic (PV) training and demonstration equipment to five technical colleges in Sri Lanka to support accredited courses for would-be solar installers.

The equipment was presented through the Accelerated Industries Climate Response Sri Lanka (AICRSL) project, which is implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), the European External Action Service (EEAS) announced.

A handover event was held on Wednesday at the Department of Technical Education and Training (DTET) in Colombo.

The EU said the support was provided in response to a request from the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), the country’s utilities regulator.

The equipment went to technical colleges in Gampaha, Matara, Badulla, Warakapola and Jaffna.

It said the colleges received items including on-grid and off-grid solar PV demonstration systems — meaning systems connected to the national electricity network and stand-alone set-ups — as well as solar panel structures and installation tools.

A senior PUCSL representative said the regulator wanted to ensure the safety of electrical systems, adding that “high-quality workmanship is critical” for proper installations.

Accreditation and wider rollout

The EU said the new equipment would help colleges meet accreditation requirements needed to deliver certified solar PV training programmes aligned with national standards.

PUCSL began work in 2023 to strengthen solar PV training within the national technical education framework.

With the five additional centres, the number of training centres facilitated by PUCSL will rise to eight.

DTET Director General D. Wathsala Marambage said meeting accreditation requirements had been difficult due to limited access to modern training infrastructure, and that the support would allow the department to deliver accredited solar PV courses and expand training.

AICRSL is funded by a Rs. 2.8 billion (€7.56 million) contribution from the EU under the Global Climate Change Alliance+, and is intended to help Sri Lanka’s industrial sector cut greenhouse gas emissions by 13 per cent by 2035.