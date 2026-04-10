Friday 10 April 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

EU services trade hits €5.9 trillion, US and UK dominate surplus ties

Friday 10 April 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
EU services trade hits €5.9 trillion, US and UK dominate surplus ties
Credit: Unsplash.com

EU trade in the international supply of services totalled €5,933 billion in 2023, with exports exceeding imports by €605 billion.

EU countries exported €3,269 billion in services to non-EU countries last year, while imports from outside the bloc came to €2,664 billion, Eurostat reported on Friday.

Most of the surplus came from “commercial presence” — services supplied through EU companies’ foreign affiliates such as branches or subsidiaries — which recorded a €469 billion balance and accounted for 77.5% of the total surplus.

Cross-border supply, meaning services delivered directly between countries such as digital services or remote consulting, recorded a €65 billion surplus.

Two other ways services are traded were smaller contributors — “consumption abroad”, when customers travel to another country to buy a service, had a €35 billion surplus, while “presence of natural persons”, where individuals travel temporarily to provide a service, recorded €40 million.

US, UK and Switzerland were the top partners in commercial presence

The United States was the EU’s largest non-EU partner for services supplied via commercial presence, with exports worth €486 billion, followed by the UK at €268 billion and Switzerland at €215 billion, Eurostat said.

The US also led as a source of services imported into the EU through commercial presence at €564 billion, ahead of the UK at €218 billion and Switzerland at €114 billion.

Eurostat said the figures include the first official EU data on services supplied via commercial presence, also known as “Mode 3” in international trade statistics.

EU international supply of services, 2023. Bar chart - Click below to see full dataset.

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