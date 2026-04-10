EU approves defence loans to Czechia and France totalling €17b

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EU ministers have approved access to loans under the bloc’s SAFE defence financing scheme for Czechia and France.

The Council of the EU adopted implementing decisions making financial assistance available to both countries under SAFE, an EU instrument that supports investment in defence industrial production through joint procurement of priority capabilities, the Council announced on Friday.

Czechia has been allocated a maximum loan amount of €2.06 billion, including an initial pre-financing payment of €309 million.

France has been allocated a maximum loan amount of about €15.09 billion, including pre-financing of roughly €2.26 billion.

The green light followed a positive assessment by the European Commission of the National Defence Investment Plans submitted by the two countries, the Council said.

Initial disbursements are expected to reach member states in the coming weeks.

Earlier approvals and what happens next

The decisions follow earlier Council approvals for financial assistance to Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Denmark, Spain, Croatia, Portugal and Romania on 11 February, and to Estonia, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Finland on 17 February.

Next, the Commission will conclude loan agreements with Czechia and France and then proceed with the disbursement of the pre-financing payments.

SAFE was adopted on 27 May 2025 as part of the EU’s “Readiness 2030” defence package.

Under SAFE, countries can jointly procure defence-related goods and services, with participation also open to Ukraine and EFTA/EEA countries, as well as Canada under an agreement referenced in the regulation.

Czechia and France submitted their requests for assistance and related investment plans on 28 November 2025, and the Commission approved the two national defence plans on 25 March 2026.