EU moves to rethink energy market watchdog’s expanded powers

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The European Commission has opened a four-week call for evidence as part of its evaluation of the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER), with submissions accepted until 6 May 2026.

The consultation will feed into a Commission evaluation required under Article 45(1) of Regulation (EU) 2019/942, the Commission informed on Friday.

The assessment will look at ACER’s performance against its objectives, mandate and tasks, and consider whether changes are needed to improve its effectiveness.

ACER supports the functioning and integration of the EU’s internal energy market and works with national regulatory authorities.

Its responsibilities have expanded in recent years following regulatory changes, including strengthened investigatory powers under the Wholesale Energy Market Integrity and Transparency (REMIT) Regulation — EU rules designed to improve transparency and prevent market abuse in wholesale energy trading.

What the Commission is asking for

The Commission disclosed it will run the evaluation using its Better Regulation approach, applying criteria including effectiveness, efficiency, coherence, relevance and EU added value.

The review will also examine ACER’s organisational performance and whether its mandate remains fit for purpose.

Stakeholders including energy regulators, market participants, industry experts and civil society are invited to share views on ACER’s work, methods and engagement with stakeholders.

The Commission said contributions will form part of a wider consultation plan that also includes targeted surveys and interviews run by an independent external contractor.

The evaluation process is expected to run until the fourth quarter of 2026, when findings will be presented to the European Parliament, the Council and ACER’s Board of Regulators. The results will be made public.