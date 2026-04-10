Women shaping EU’s blue economy reveal challenges and breakthroughs

Credit: Unsplash.com

A new book called "Women Ocean Champions" has been published bringing together 100 first-person stories from women working in Europe’s “blue economy” — the industries and activities linked to the ocean.

The collection features portraits, short profiles and interviews with women from different sectors and career stages, and from across Europe’s sea basins, the European Commission announced on Friday.

The women featured include people leading research expeditions, building companies, restoring marine ecosystems, developing new technologies and working with coastal communities.

Some of the stories begin in research laboratories, while others start on fishing boats, in coastal towns, or through entrepreneurship and innovation.

Portraits and interviews from across Europe

The book describes the paths women have taken into ocean-related work, including challenges they have faced and “moments that changed everything.”

There is “no single route into the Blue Economy, and no single definition of leadership”, the Commission concluded.