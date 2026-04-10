EU launches expert group to tackle ocean health and blue economy

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The European Commission has launched a new high-level expert group, the European Ocean Board, to support delivery of the EU’s European Ocean Pact, its strategy covering ocean protection, the “blue economy” and coastal communities.

The Board will be chaired by Costas Kadis, the Commissioner for fisheries and oceans, and will have 28 members drawn from trade and business associations, academia, research institutes, non-governmental organisations and youth organisations, the Commission informed on Friday.

It said the Board will advise on the Ocean Pact’s objectives, including ocean health, competitiveness of the EU blue economy — a term used for economic activity linked to seas and coasts — support for coastal communities, research and knowledge, maritime security and defence, and international ocean governance.

It will also provide opinions on specific Ocean Pact-related matters and act as a forum for dialogue to encourage coherence between EU policies and private-sector initiatives.

First meeting held

The Board’s first meeting was held on 31 March, when members exchanged views, identified strategic priorities and helped shape the group’s future work programme.

Members were selected following an open call for applications, and the full list is published in the Commission’s Register of expert groups and other similar entities.

The Commission said the Board is intended to complement existing platforms, including the Fisheries Advisory Councils and the European Blue Forum.