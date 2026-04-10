EIB backs Greece's military energy reforms designed to save €17m per year

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The European Investment Bank will advise Greece’s Ministry of National Defence on an investment programme intended to improve the energy autonomy of military installations across the country.

The work will initially cover around 40 priority sites chosen mainly for their energy needs, according to the European Investment Bank (EIB) statement released on Thursday.

The EIB said it will help design and prioritise projects and draw up implementation plans, including assessing different technical options to meet the sites’ energy requirements.

Private-sector delivery models are being considered, with contractor payments linked to verified energy savings.

Focus on 40 high-consuming camps

The advisory support will also examine financing options and help prepare tender procedures in line with EU standards, with the possibility of EIB financing at a later stage, the bank said.

The 40 camps covered by the contract are the Armed Forces’ most energy-consuming sites and account for 62% of total military energy use, Greece’s defence minister Nikos Dendias stated.

Energy consumption at these facilities is expected to fall by 50% and the ministry’s energy costs by €17.2 million a year, with “almost no impact” on the ministry’s own budget, Dendias added.

The cooperation will support Greece in developing solutions intended to strengthen the autonomy and resilience of military installations, EIB Vice-President Yannis Tsakiris pointed out.