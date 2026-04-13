Eurogroup warns of Middle East shock as EU resilience tested at IMF talks

Eurogroup President Kyriakos Pierrakakis. Credit: Council of the EU

Eurogroup President Kyriakos Pierrakakis is travelling to Washington, DC this week to attend the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group.

Pierrakakis will take part in the meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bank governors, alongside a range of IMF sessions, the Council of the EU announced on Monday.

He is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks and take part in public and media engagements focused on the European economic and financial policy agenda.

Pierrakakis declared the economy had been affected by the crisis in the Middle East, while the euro area had proved “markedly resilient”, in a statement released by the Eurogroup.

He said “a clear path to growth and structural reforms” was needed to better withstand future shocks.

### What the Spring Meetings are

The Spring Meetings bring together finance ministers and central bank governors from around the world with senior IMF and World Bank figures to discuss global economic developments, including the IMF’s assessment of the global economic outlook, the Eurogroup said.

Pierrakakis stated the IMF and World Bank Group played “a vital role” in addressing challenges facing the world economy and described multilateral institutions as “crucial” during turbulent periods.

He added he would use the meetings to underline the Eurogroup’s commitment to “creating the conditions for competitive financial markets that can transform EU savings into productive investments.”